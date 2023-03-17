Phaeton Shares New Song "Refraction" From New Album "Between Two Worlds"

Taking off towards the stars from the small town of Kimberly, Canada, Phaeton is bringing a new kind of instrumental spacey prog metal to listeners across the galaxy. They have been working on their second full-length album “Between Two Worlds”, which will be released on April 21st. Ahead of the full album, they are releasing the kaleidoscopic single “Refraction”, which they detail in their own words:

“This tune opens with what may at first lick seem to be a happy day at the beach, but the volleyball game ends soon enough when Colin's drums pick it up and then the major-9th power chords and the modal guitar leads start crazying up the works. Thought you could follow it easily enough? WRONG! More standout grooves and snappy riffs. The reggae-ish breakdown in the middle comes across almost like (Herakles help us) the Police, but then the djenty guitars envelop the proceedings and we're back into Symphony X again. Confused yet? Don't be. Listen to it again. See? It's all awesome.”

"Refraction" is a powerful and dynamic track that showcases Phaeton's signature instrumental prog style. The track is anchored by smooth bass lines and intricate drum patterns, while the guitars stand in for vocals, telling a story and painting a vivid soundscape. They aim to deliver an attention-focused listening experience. One drenched in joy and wonder and the emotional, visceral release that only prog-metal can deliver. And the lack of lyrical interference only allows the listener the better opportunity to let their imaginations run wild with the music, drifting emotionally away on the solar winds to wherever they wish to soar.