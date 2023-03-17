Saxon Cancels Remaining European Tour Dates After Singer Biff Byford Contracts COVID-19
British heavy metal icons Saxon has announced that, following singer Biff Byford's diagnosis of COVID-19, the band has been forced to cancel their remaining tour dates in Europe. A message from the band reads as follows:
"We are very sorry, but due to Biff Byford catching Covid whilst on tour, the remaining European dates in Dresden, Linz and Ulm are cancelled and we are looking to reschedule them as soon as possible.
"Again we are very sorry for all the inconvenience this causes but is way beyond anyone’s control. Keep the Faith."
Saxon's new covers album, "More Inspirations," is set to be released on March 24th.
