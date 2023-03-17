Death Reich Debuts "Oblivion" Visualizer Video
Today Swedish death metallers Death Reich released their debut album "Disharmony" via Non Serviam Records. To celebrate the event they also unveiled the new single "Oblivion." You can check out the visualizer video for the song below.
"‘Oblivion’ is a song about being consumed by your own hatred, focusing on everything that’s wrong with the world while feeling powerless. The bitterness that follows the endless thoughts of a fast-approaching apocalypse makes you forget who you are and suddenly you are old and have completely wasted your life worrying instead of living," comments the band founded by Jonas Blom (Runemagick, ex- Sacramentum, Trident, Grief Of Emerald and One Man Army and the Undead Quartet) in 2018.
