Pop Evil Debuts New Lyric Video "Skeletons"
US hard rock group Pop Evil have today released their new album "Skeletons," along with a lyric video for the album's title track via MNRK Heavy. The band have also launched 601 deluxe digital box sets through VAULT, with a three-tier option including the full album, setlists, lyric sheets, behind-the-scenes content, VIP packages, and more. You can check out the lyric video below.
"The decisions we make in our lifetime have an impact on the people around us," Pop Evil said about the title track. "We have a choice to be kind or to be selfish on our journey. If you only think of yourself, you can end up alone. We owe it to each other to be kind. We are all human."
