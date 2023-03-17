Dieth (Ex-Megadeth/Decapitated, Etc.) Premiere Music Video For Title Track To Debut Album “To Hell And Back”

Death/thrash metal band Dieth - featuring ex-Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, guitarist/vocalist Guilherme Miranda (ex-Entombed A.D.) and drummer Michal Lysejko (ex-Decapitated) - premiere a music video for the title track to their debut album “To Hell And Back“. A June 02nd release date has been slated for that self-produced effort by Napalm Records.

Check out now "To Hell And Back" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.



Tells Miranda:

“‘To Hell And Back‘ is the song that best describes our individual and collective journeys as professional musicians. For an album to connect with the listener, it has to have deep meaning, and this wraps up this whole moment for us. We’ve been to Hell – and we’re Back!”

“To Hell And Back” tracklist:

01 – “To Hell And Back”

02 – “Don’t Get Mad … Get Even!”

03 – “Wicked Disdain”

04 – “Free Us All”

05 – “Heavy Is The Crown”

06 – “Walk With Me Forever”

07 – “Dead Inside”

08 – “The Mark Of Cain”

09 – “In The Hall Of The Hanging Serpents”

10 – “Severance”

Dieth will be playing the below booked shows this year:

06/15-18 Dessel, BEL – Graspop Metal Meeting

07/06-08 Velké Mezirící, CZE – Fajtfest

08/03-05 Vagos, POR – Vagos Metal Fest

08/20 Carhaix, FRA – Motorcultor Festival