Column

Unearthing the Metal Underground: Chile's Sepulcrum

Dark extreme metal has had a stronghold in Chile for years, most notably we can look to the classic Anton Reisseneger-led death trash act Pentagram. But there is new, impure blood that has been making crimson waves across Chile’s underground in recent years. Sepulcrum has been plumbing the depths of late eighties/early nineties death metal hell since its inception in 2019. They began with their promising EP “Corpse Dividing Holes” in 2020, and the carnivorous quartet is set to release its debut full-length, “Lamentation of Immolated Souls,” on March 17 via Chaos Records worldwide on multiple formats, while Canometal and Burning coffin will release the album in Chile on CD and tape respectively.

While the Puerto Montt-based unit is still relatively new, it’s comprised of Chilean scene veterans. Vocalist/guitarist Nicolás Miranda, drummer Sebastián Zúñiga, guitarist Oscar Gibert and bassist Nicolás Espinoza have paid their dues with the likes of Cavernal, Horrifying, Disharmonic, Exinteratus and Hallux Valgus. With Sepulcrum, the four men bring their collective experience and know-how to celebrate nineties death metal in the vein of “Morbid Angel, Deicide, Morta Skuld, Pestilence, Death, and Russia's Mortem,” according to a press release. The self-expressed influences certainly provide an adequate description of Sepulcrum’s filthy death metal sound. Songs like “Arousing The Putrid Flesh” and “Traumatized by Insanity” are certainly memorable death metal songs that pull from the timeless spirit. It would be a shame if this band remains under the radar. Hopefully they stick to their guns and carry onward.