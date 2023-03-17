Sylosis Premiere New Single & Music Video “Deadwood”

Band Photo: Lamb of God (?)

Progressive metal band Sylosis premiere a new single and music video named “Deadwood“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. You can catch the outfit live on March 21st at the OVO Arena Wembley in London, UK opening for Lamb Of God and Kreator.



Comments guitarist/vocalist Josh Middleton:

“We’ve never pushed so hard to create something as special as this new music! Deadwood is the first taste of what is to be a very busy year of new Sylosis music…more news to come.

Our focus is to write the best modern metal and it’s very exciting to see a new scene of metal fans and bands emerging for us all to keep developing and growing!”