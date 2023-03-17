Sylosis Premiere New Single & Music Video “Deadwood”
Band Photo: Lamb of God (?)
Progressive metal band Sylosis premiere a new single and music video named “Deadwood“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. You can catch the outfit live on March 21st at the OVO Arena Wembley in London, UK opening for Lamb Of God and Kreator.
Comments guitarist/vocalist Josh Middleton:
“We’ve never pushed so hard to create something as special as this new music! Deadwood is the first taste of what is to be a very busy year of new Sylosis music…more news to come.
Our focus is to write the best modern metal and it’s very exciting to see a new scene of metal fans and bands emerging for us all to keep developing and growing!”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Dieth (Ex-Megadeth/Decapitated) Premiere Video
- Next Article:
Glass Casket (BTBAM, Etc.) Return After 17 Years
0 Comments on "Sylosis Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.