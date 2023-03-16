Jesus Piece Premiere New Single “Silver Lining”

Philadelphia, PA-based hardcore band Jesus Piece premiere their new single named “Silver Lining”, taken from their impending new studio full-length “...So Unknown“, due out via Century Media on April 14th. Check out now "“Silver Lining" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Jesus Piece are currently out touring with Show Me The Body, Scowl, Zulu and TRiPPJONES:

03/16 Chicago, IL – Metro

03/17 Detroit, MI – Tangent Gallery

03/18 Toronto, ON – The Opera House

03/19 Montreal, QC – Corona

03/21 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

03/22 Albany, NY – Fuze Box

03/23 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

03/24 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel