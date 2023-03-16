Vintersea Premiere New Single & Music Video "At The Gloaming Void" From Upcoming New Album

Vintersea premiere their new music video for the title track “At The Gloaming Void” to their new studio album, due out on May 05th via M-Theory Audio. The outfit’s own bassist Karl Whinnery directed, produced and edited that video. Check out now "At The Gloaming Void" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Comments guitarist Riley Nix:

“After three years of touring, writing, and recording, we couldn’t be happier to be back with ‘At The Gloaming Void‘. This song represents everything that excites us about our upcoming album – it is ferocious, heavy, fast, and unrelenting, but still touches on deeper emotions and a sense of beauty. We hope that you all have as much fun listening to the song, watching the video, and sharing them with your friends as we did making them!”

Vintersea will be out touring the U.S. this May alongside Moonspell, Eleine & Oceans Of Slumber:

05/07 Dallas, TX – Trees

05/08 Santa Fe, NM – Tumbleroot Brewing

05/09 Phoenix, AZ – Last Exit Live

05/10 Los Angeles, CA – 1720

05/11 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

05/12 San Francisco, CA – DNA Lounge

05/13 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom

05/14 Vancouver, BC – The Cobalt