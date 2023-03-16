Vintersea Premiere New Single & Music Video "At The Gloaming Void" From Upcoming New Album
Vintersea premiere their new music video for the title track “At The Gloaming Void” to their new studio album, due out on May 05th via M-Theory Audio. The outfit’s own bassist Karl Whinnery directed, produced and edited that video. Check out now "At The Gloaming Void" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Comments guitarist Riley Nix:
“After three years of touring, writing, and recording, we couldn’t be happier to be back with ‘At The Gloaming Void‘. This song represents everything that excites us about our upcoming album – it is ferocious, heavy, fast, and unrelenting, but still touches on deeper emotions and a sense of beauty. We hope that you all have as much fun listening to the song, watching the video, and sharing them with your friends as we did making them!”
Vintersea will be out touring the U.S. this May alongside Moonspell, Eleine & Oceans Of Slumber:
05/07 Dallas, TX – Trees
05/08 Santa Fe, NM – Tumbleroot Brewing
05/09 Phoenix, AZ – Last Exit Live
05/10 Los Angeles, CA – 1720
05/11 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick
05/12 San Francisco, CA – DNA Lounge
05/13 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom
05/14 Vancouver, BC – The Cobalt
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Jesus Piece Premiere New Single "Silver Lining"
- Next Article:
Frozen Soul Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Vintersea Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.