Jynx Premiere New Single & Music Video "Cuchifrito"- Veil Of Maya Guitarist Marc Okubo Assisted w/ Writing Process

New York-based nü-metal outfit Jynx premiere an animated music video for their single “Cuchifrito“,streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. Veil Of Maya guitarist Marc Okubo assisted the band with the writing process for that song. Zach Jones (Zero 9:36, Chelsea Grin) took over production duties.

Tells guitarist Jerry DeLorenzo:

“The process was a fun one, we normally go in knowing what we want out of a session, but with no pre-recorded material so it all flows naturally. When we laid out where we wanted this song to go, Zach mentioned the idea of getting Marc involved and it felt like a no brainer. We clicked pretty instantly and were able to crank out the instrumental in just a few hours.”

Adds frontman Tommy Roulette:

“I typically try to keep our lyrics on a positive note, but I needed to get shit off my chest this time. Over the past few years while working in NYC nightlife, I’ve happened to lose a lot of friends to drugs, especially because of the recent fentanyl crisis. It was overwhelming and put me in a very negative space. I’m not telling anyone how to live their lives, but if you do partake, fentanyl test strips can save a life. Be safe out there.”