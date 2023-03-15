The Green Leaves & Dead Nerves Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Split Album "Indiana Michigan Power"
Slambient/deathcore bands The Green Leaves and Dead Nerves premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "Indiana Michigan Power", which was released March 14, 2023.
Check out now "Indiana Michigan Power" streaming in its entirety via YouTube below.
