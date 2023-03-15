Cutterred Flesh Premiere New Single & Music Video "The Symptoms Of Parasite" - Drummer Tobias Schmeisser (Monument Of Misanthropy) Guests

Cutterred Flesh premiere a new single and music video by the name of “The Symptoms Of Parasite”, streaming via YouTube for you now below. Tobias Schmeisser of Monument Of Misanthropy guests on drums, which were recorded in Kohlekeller Studio by Kristian "Kohle" Kohlmannslehner.