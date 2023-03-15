Cutterred Flesh Premiere New Single & Music Video "The Symptoms Of Parasite" - Drummer Tobias Schmeisser (Monument Of Misanthropy) Guests
Cutterred Flesh premiere a new single and music video by the name of “The Symptoms Of Parasite”, streaming via YouTube for you now below. Tobias Schmeisser of Monument Of Misanthropy guests on drums, which were recorded in Kohlekeller Studio by Kristian "Kohle" Kohlmannslehner.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Avenged Sevenfold Premiere First New Song In 5 Yrs
- Next Article:
The Green Leaves/Dead Nerves Premiere Split Album
0 Comments on "Cutterred Flesh Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.