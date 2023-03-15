Headline News

Avenged Sevenfold Premiere New Single & Music Video "Nobody" From Upcoming New Album "Life Is But A Dream..."

Progressive metal band Avenged Sevenfold premiere their new single and music video titled “Nobody”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The song is the first advance track to arrive from the outfit’s follow-up to their 2016 release “The Stage“, named “Life Is But A Dream...” and due out on June 02nd.







‘The album is a journey through an existential crisis; a very personal exploration into the meaning, purpose and value of human existence with the anxiety of death always looming.’



“Life Is But A Dream…” tracklist:

01 – “Game Over”

02 – “Mattel”

03 – “Nobody”

04 – “We Love You”

05 – “Cosmic”

06 – “Beautiful Morning”

07 – “Easier”

08 – “G”

09 – “(O)rdinary”

10 – “(D)eath”

11 – “Life Is But A Dream…”

Avenged Sevenfold have announced a pair of of new live performances for 2023 which include:

06/09 Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum (feat. Falling In Reverse & Pussy Riot)

06/23 New York City, NY – Madison Square Garden (feat. Falling In Reverse & Pussy Riot)