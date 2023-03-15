Eternal Bloom Premiere New Single & Music Video "Misery" - The Breathing Process' Alexander Bryce Verschoor Guests

Fresno, California-based deathcore band Eternal Bloom premiere a new single and music video named “Misery”, taken from their upcoming new album "Ov Misery", due out in early 2023. The particular track is featuring Alexander Bryce Verschoor from The Breathing Process.






