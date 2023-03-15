Invent Animate Premiere New Single & Music Video “Without A Whisper”

Progressive metalcore outfit Invent Animate premiere their new single and music video named “Without A Whisper” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. That track is taken from the quintet’s impending new studio full-length “Heavener“, due out in stores on March 17th through UNFD.

Explains guitarist Keaton Goldwire:

“‘Without A Whisper‘ is about my grandmother dying, and me having to confront death for the first time. As someone who’s not religious, it was the first time I had to really ask myself what happens in the after life. The song is me hoping, even though I don’t believe, that she’s in a place like heaven. ‘I know I’ve been there before with you’ is my way of saying I know we’ve been together in happiness, in a state I imagine as heaven before.”

Invent Animate's 2023 touring plans:

w/ Currents, Like Moths To Flames & Foreign Hands:

05/11 Worcester, MA – The Palladium

05/12 New York, NY – Gramercy Theater

05/13 Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground

05/14 Detroit, MI – The Shelter

w/ Bad Omens & ERRA:

05/17 Birmingham, AL – Iron City

05/18 Chattanooga, TN – The Signal

05/19 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

05/21 Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

05/23 Raleigh, NC – Ritz Raleigh

05/26 Grand Rapids, MI – Intersection

05/27 St. Louis, MO – 105.7 KPNT The Point’s Pointfest

05/28 Fort Wayne, IN – Clyde’s

05/30 Des Moines, IA – Horizon Event Centre

06/01 Omaha, NE – The Admiral

06/02 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theatre

06/03 Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall

06/04 Wichita, KS – Cotillion Ballroom

06/06 Richmond, VA – The Canal Club

06/08 Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes

06/09 Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry