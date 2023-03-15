Invent Animate Premiere New Single & Music Video “Without A Whisper”
Progressive metalcore outfit Invent Animate premiere their new single and music video named “Without A Whisper” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. That track is taken from the quintet’s impending new studio full-length “Heavener“, due out in stores on March 17th through UNFD.
Explains guitarist Keaton Goldwire:
“‘Without A Whisper‘ is about my grandmother dying, and me having to confront death for the first time. As someone who’s not religious, it was the first time I had to really ask myself what happens in the after life. The song is me hoping, even though I don’t believe, that she’s in a place like heaven. ‘I know I’ve been there before with you’ is my way of saying I know we’ve been together in happiness, in a state I imagine as heaven before.”
Invent Animate's 2023 touring plans:
w/ Currents, Like Moths To Flames & Foreign Hands:
05/11 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
05/12 New York, NY – Gramercy Theater
05/13 Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground
05/14 Detroit, MI – The Shelter
w/ Bad Omens & ERRA:
05/17 Birmingham, AL – Iron City
05/18 Chattanooga, TN – The Signal
05/19 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel
05/21 Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues
05/23 Raleigh, NC – Ritz Raleigh
05/26 Grand Rapids, MI – Intersection
05/27 St. Louis, MO – 105.7 KPNT The Point’s Pointfest
05/28 Fort Wayne, IN – Clyde’s
05/30 Des Moines, IA – Horizon Event Centre
06/01 Omaha, NE – The Admiral
06/02 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theatre
06/03 Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall
06/04 Wichita, KS – Cotillion Ballroom
w/ Currents, Like Moths To Flames & Foreign Hands:
06/06 Richmond, VA – The Canal Club
06/08 Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes
06/09 Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Saturnus Reveals New Album Details
- Next Article:
Avenged Sevenfold Premiere First New Song In 5 Yrs
0 Comments on "Invent Animate Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.