Serpent of Old Premiere New Single "Idiosyncrasy" From Upcoming New Album "Ensemble Under The Dark Sun"

Turkish progressive blackened doom/death metal quintet Serpent of Old premiere a new single titled “Idiosyncrasy”, taken from their upcoming new album "Ensemble Under The Dark Sun", which will be out in stores this year via Transcending Obscurity Records.

Check out now "Idiosyncrasy" streaming via YouTube for you now below.

If you like the track above we've included another songfrom the album named "The Fall" that has premiered earlier and is streaming via Spotify below: