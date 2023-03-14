Pestifer Premiere New Single "Defeat of the Nemesis" From Upcoming New EP

Belgian progressive technical death metal band Pestifer premiere a new single titled “Defeat of the Nemesis”, taken from their upcoming new EP of the same name, which will be out in stores April 21 2023 via Debemur Morti Productions.

Check out now "“Defeat of the Nemesis" streaming via YouTube for you now below.

Tells the press release:

"Formed in 2004, Belgian progressive Death Metal explorers PESTIFER launch onto DMP with new EP "Defeat of the Nemesis" – a mind-bendingly ferocious sequence of songs as atmospheric and organic as they are intricate, and a perfect starting point for the uninitiated.

From a base of twisted fusion riffs/leads and complex unpredictable rhythms, the band produce a unique spin on classic early ‘90s Roadrunner Records technical Death Metal which also incorporates the preternatural intuition of prime OPETH, the elaborate dynamism of acts such as MORBUS CHRON/SWEVEN and the virtuosity of the super-tight contemporary Death Metal crop.

Conceptually rooted in science fiction, "Defeat of the Nemesis" takes place somewhere in the future after humanity has been forced to leave a depleted and ruined Earth which has become hostile to every living entity. Divided, humans subsequently colonize four different planets - establishing four civilizations which each aim for a new beginning. "Defeat of the Nemesis" narrates the evolution of each extra-terrestrial colony: 4 songs, 4 civilizations."