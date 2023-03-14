xWeaponx (Knocked Loose, Harm’s Way, Etc.) Premiere New Single "Paid In Blood" From New Split EP "“Weapon Of Pleasure"

Straight edge hardcore outfit xWeaponx - led by Knocked Loose frontman Bryan Garris (on bass) & guitarist/vocalist Isaac Hale and Harm’s Way guitarist Bo Lueders - premiere a new single named "Paid In Blood" from their “Weapon Of Pleasure“ split EP with World Of Pleasure (Serration, Mortality Rate, etc.).

XweaponX's are furthermore comprised of of Garris‘ brother Trey on drums and frontman Dave Baugher.