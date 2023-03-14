xWeaponx (Knocked Loose, Harm’s Way, Etc.) Premiere New Single "Paid In Blood" From New Split EP "“Weapon Of Pleasure"
Straight edge hardcore outfit xWeaponx - led by Knocked Loose frontman Bryan Garris (on bass) & guitarist/vocalist Isaac Hale and Harm’s Way guitarist Bo Lueders - premiere a new single named "Paid In Blood" from their “Weapon Of Pleasure“ split EP with World Of Pleasure (Serration, Mortality Rate, etc.).
XweaponX's are furthermore comprised of of Garris‘ brother Trey on drums and frontman Dave Baugher.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Category VI Posts New Lyric Video Online
- Next Article:
Serpent of Old Premiere New Single "Idiosyncrasy"
0 Comments on "xWeaponx (Knocked Loose, Etc.) Premiere Track"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.