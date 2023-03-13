Danish Death/Thrash Metal Band Avarice To Release Self-Titled Debut Album In June

Finally, after putting on iron and fire at the local clubs in Denmark, melodic death/thrash metal band Avarice is ready to release their highly anticipated self-titled debut album in 2023. The record includes ten hard-hitting tracks that are themed around the antiquity’s mythological tales of punishment and extreme greed - hence the band and album name "Avarice."

For the recording and production of the album, the band teamed up with the successful Danish producer Chris Kreutzfeldt (Cabal, Ghost Iris and Møl - just to name a few). The record pins down in a perfect manner the status of Avarice as a front-runner of the old-school death/thrash sound of the 2000s - however, with a new and powerful take on the genre. The album captures Avarice’s brutal, intense and raw live energy and takes inspiration from pioneers such as Slayer, Sepultura, HateSphere and Power Trip.

Avarice was formed by a bunch of teenagers in 2007, the same year in which the collective also won the Aarhus Metal Contest and played shows and festivals with bands such as Kreator, Soilwork, Volbeat, Mnemic, Dawn of Demise and Mercenary. After laying low for several years, Avarice was restarted in 2021, in which year the EP "Reborn in Blood" was released. The EP was amazingly well received by fans as well as reviewers, which led them on their way to UPRISING! Records.

Now, from past to present, the self-titled album "Avarice" holds true to what the band has been promising all along: an uncompromising display of ferocious and brutal sound. Undoubtedly, the band’s debut album will soon be considered as a modern Danish metal classic that belongs in any record collection.

"Avarice" will be released on LP (black vinyl, limited to 300) and digital formats via UPRISING! Records on June 9th, 2023. The single and official video "Between The Trenches" will be released this Friday.

Tracklisting:

1. Avarice

2. Between The Trenches

3. Slaughter

4. Return To Strenght

5. Blood Turns Black

6. Punished With Existence

7. Reaper Comes

8. Consumed By Fire

9. Overflowing Coffins

10. Conquer