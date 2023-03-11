"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Southern-Fried Metal, Vermilion Whiskey, Reveals New Single

posted Mar 11, 2023 at 10:33 AM by Greekbastard.  (0 Comments)


Grab-you-by-the-collar Louisiana metal outfit Vermilion Whiskey has premiered their first single from their upcoming new album, Crimson & Stone, due out on May 26th, 2023.

The band has revealed a new single and lyric video for "Confidence". A heavy, rocking anthem that speaks for itself, Confidence is exactly that.

Confident, determined vocals, driving percussion, with a steady dirty guitar drives this one home and is meant to be a message to inspire courage and strength in the face of adversity.

You can check it out below!

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Vermilion Whiskey Reveals New Single"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 