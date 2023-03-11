Southern-Fried Metal, Vermilion Whiskey, Reveals New Single



Grab-you-by-the-collar Louisiana metal outfit Vermilion Whiskey has premiered their first single from their upcoming new album, Crimson & Stone, due out on May 26th, 2023.

The band has revealed a new single and lyric video for "Confidence". A heavy, rocking anthem that speaks for itself, Confidence is exactly that.

Confident, determined vocals, driving percussion, with a steady dirty guitar drives this one home and is meant to be a message to inspire courage and strength in the face of adversity.

You can check it out below!