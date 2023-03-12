Groza Premiere New Live Video For "Homewards"
Germany's black metal outfit Groza premiere a new live video for their track “Homewards”, taken from their latest album "The Redemptive End", released by AOP Records. The footage was filmed in late January 2023 at From Hell in Erfurt, Germany during the band’s recently completed European tour.
Check out "Homewards" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
