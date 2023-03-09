Hangman's Chair Debuts New Digital Single "Spleenwise"

As they prepare for their extensive European tour with Igorrr, French doom metal visionaries Hangman's Chair reveal a previously unreleased gem in the form of new single "Spleenwise." Clocking in at over six minutes, "Spleenwise" bears the trademark features of Hangman's Chair, as it combines dark, brooding atmosphere with sombre melodies.

Hangman's Chair stated about "Spleenwise":

"'Laugh at everything, sad sex and poor decisions. Silence is addictive.'

Spleenwise is a neologism to express our state of mind towards everything that surrounds us: sit around, watch the world burn and appreciate the spleen.

Plus, this song is a link between the past and the future, a track written many moons ago that closes the A Loner chapter, as it is the last remaining song of the studio sessions."

Recently, Hangman's Chair's latest album "A Loner" celebrated its first anniversary. The band's Nuclear Blast debut was released on February 11th, 2022. A Loner is available in various formats. Order your copy here: https://hangmanschair.bfan.link/a-loner.ema

Last week, the band released a portrait video about the band's background and inspirations in cooperation with Radio Metal. You can watch the video below.