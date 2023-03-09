Trespass To Release New Album "Wolf At The Door" In May; New Single "Daggers Drawn" Due Next Week

Five years after "Footprints In The Rock," NWOBHM unsung heroes Trespass are back with a superb new album entitled "Wolf At The Door." Encompassing issues and subjects close to their hearts - especially environmental themes - the album were written by founding member, guitar player and vocalist Mark Sutcliffe at his home studio, being later recorded at Crooks Hall Studios, all in the wilds of Suffolk. Nigel Palmer (Raging Speedhorn, Satan’s Empire) then polished altogether in Lowland Masters.

This typical British environment helped Trespass maintain their NWOBHM signature twin-guitar sound, while having a drive and energy in the rhythm section that transports them right back into the 20s. The artwork, by Mark Wilkinson (Iron Maiden, Judas Priest) put the final touch in a release that won’t disappoint the old-school fans, as well as new ones.

"Wolf At The Door" will be released on LP (black vinyl, limited to 500), CD and digital formats via From The Vaults on May 26th, 2023. Pre-orders available here.

A new digital single from the album, entitled "Daggers Drawn," will be released next week.

Tracklisting:

1. Blackthorn

2. Daggers Drawn

3. Force Of Nature

4. Other Worlds

5. Ghost Pilot

6. Back To The Woods

7. Crooked Cross

8. Unsinkable

9. Stranger In Paradise

10. Live Like A King

11. Wolf At The Door