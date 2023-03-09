Brutal Assault Adds More Black/Extreme Metal To This Year's Festival

Band Photo: Carach Angren (?)

Carach Angren, Gorgoroth, 1914, Anaal Nathrakh and Aura Noir were just added to the already loaded line-up for this year's festival. Expect even more bands to be announced during the next couple of months.

The Czech Republic based metal festival is set to take place on August 9-12 at Fortress Josefov, Czech Republic. Tickets are going fast but can be purchased from their webpage

here!