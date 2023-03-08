Drain Premiere New Single & Music Video “FTS (KYS)”

California-based hardcore trio Drain premiere their new single and accompanying Riley Lattanza-directed music video named “FTS (KYS)”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. The track itself is off the group’s upcoming Epitaph Records debut studio full-length “Living Proof“, due out on May 05th., 2023.

Explains vocalist Sammy Ciaramitaro:

“Read the lyrics to this song before you make an assumption on what it’s about. This song and this band are all about bettering yourself and the world around you. Sometimes it takes drastic measures to be the person you want to be and I hope this song can give someone the push they might be needing to make that jump.”

I didn’t become straight edge until I was 22, which is a lot later than most of my peers, and I had always wanted to write a song about my journey to sobriety from my standpoint as someone who did in fact indulge in a lifestyle of excess. I know that if I was in that situation, there has to be others that are just like me and I really wanted to write something for those kids.

We had a lot of fun writing this song because we got to experiment with different song structures, wild drum and riffing patterns, and we got to go full “crazy train” with the percussion instruments!”

Currently the outfit have the below duo of dates booked:

03/25 Ventura, CA – Ventura County Fairgrounds (‘Punk In The Park‘)

06/23-24 Detroit, MI – Russell Industrial Center