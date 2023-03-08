Deathcore Supergroup Project: Vengeance (Lorna Shore, Spite, Etc.) Premiere Debut Single “Cut. Bleed. Repeat.”

Project: Vengeance - the renamed deathcore project first known as The Big Six - premiere their debut single named “Cut. Bleed. Repeat.”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. Fit For An Autopsy‘s Joe Badolato and Attila‘s Chris Fronzak left the group before the release of this first single.

The deathcore supergroup decided to rebrand themselves and start over with the below lineup:

Will Ramos (Lorna Shore)

Taylor Barber (Left To Suffer)

Darius Tehrani (Spite)

Dickie Allen (Infant Annihilator)

Tyler Shelton (Traitors)