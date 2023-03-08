Headline News

Veil Of Maya Premiere New Single & Music Video “Red Fur” - Announce First New Album In 5 Years

Chicago-based progressive metalcore outfit Veil Of Maya premiere their brand new single and accompanying music video “Red Fur“. That song will be part of the group’s just announced seventh studio full-length “[m]other“, due out on May 12th via Sumerian Records.

Comments frontman Lukas Magyar :

“This record is a collection of personal experience, history and a touch of my own imagination. I enjoyed approaching each song in a different way this time around. It was certainly challenging at times to find the right mood but when the work was finally complete it seemed to come together very well. I’m thrilled to see how our fans respond!”

Adds guitarist Marc Okubo:

“I got convinced to go to a Rufus Du Sol concert. I was immediately inspired though. The next day, I was like, ’Let’s combine some of this with our style’. That explains the electronic opening.”

“[m]other” tracklist:

01 – “Tokyo Chainsaw”

02 – “Artificial Dose”

03 – “Godhead”

04 – “[re]connect”

05 – “Red Fur”

06 – “Disco Kill Party”

07 – “Mother pt 4”

08 – “Synthwave Vegan”

09 – “Lost Creator”

10 – “Death Runner”