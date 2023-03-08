DevilDriver Premiere New Single & Music Video "Through The Depths" From Upcoming New Album "Dealing With Demons"

Groove metal outfit DevilDriver will release the closing chapter to their double album “Dealing With Demons” - “Dealing With Demons Vol. II“ - on May 12th,2023. Today the band premiere a first single and music video from it titled “Through The Depths“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Explains frontman Dez Fafara:

“‘Through The Depths‘ is a conversation between a higher power and humans regarding the power of thinking ideas into existence, but being very careful of being arrogant behind those wants and needs.

The first lines give this away: ‘Attention attention, you’re seeking, you’ve asked for, it’s given’ (the higher power says).

Then the lines of the chorus are that same higher power speaking to humans, saying: ‘through the depths to the ascension, nothing you wouldn’t do for my attention, held to the fire it’s not my crime, you’ve pinned it on me for the last time.’ Meaning – don’t blame the Gods (pin it on them) for your fuck ups. Meaning – put it out there and take steps to attain goals and take accountability.

This track is the essence of ‘Dealing With Demons Vol. II‘, and the conversations within the record get way deeper than even this.

Enjoy.”

As for the record he adds:

“‘Dealing With Demons Vol. II‘ is – simply put – a conversation in its entirety about dealing with ‘Inner’ Demons. It’s a conversation in song form between ‘self and a power apart from one’s self, and trying to bury old entities.'”

“Dealing With Demons Vol. II” tracklist:

01 – “I Have No Pity”

02 – “Mantra”

03 – “Nothing Last Forever”

04 – “Summoning”

05 – “Through The Depths”

06 – “Bloodbath”

07 – “It’s A Hard Truth”

08 – “If Blood Is Life”

09 – “This Relationship Broken”

The band will be out this month on a co-headlining tour alongside Cradle Of Filth. Black Satellite and Oni will be opening the shows.

03/08 Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

03/09 San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park

03/11 Santa Ana, CA – Observatory

03/12 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

03/14 Seattle, WA – Showbox

03/17 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

03/18 Colorado Springs, CO – Sunshine Studios

03/19 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

03/21 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

03/22 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

03/23 Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live

03/26 Albuquerque, NM – Revel