Saint Karloff Premiere New Single & Music Video "Psychedelic Man" From Upcoming New Album "Paleolithic War Crimes"

Oslo, Norway-based psych-stoner/doom metal outfit Saint Karloff premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Psychedelic Man”, taken from their upcoming new album "Paleolithic War Crimes", which will be out in stores June 2nd, 2023 via Majestic Mountain Records and Evil Noise Recordings (cassettes).

Check out now "Psychedelic Man" streaming via YouTube for you now below.

Comment the band:

"'Psychedelic Man' was among the first songs we began working on following the release of our previous record. We're excited to unveil the first track from our new album – a hard hitting stoner rock tune we hope will get your head banging.

We are happy to announce that we have once again signed with the finest label, MMR for the release of our third album.

Surely, Paleolithic War Crimes was created during strange and challenging times. The whole writing process started back in 2019 with Ole still onboard. Naturally Ole's passing was and still is devestating, but after some time the two of us found the motivation and desire to continue and finish what we had started.

In many ways the album reflects a band in transition exploring new paths, but at the same time it definitely has the proper heavy Karloff-vibe. We are also very pleased with having Ole's brother Eivind Sletner on board both writing lyrics and designing the album arts. Jointhugger's multiinstrumentalist Nico Munkvold will step in and handle the late Ole's bass duties on live shows.

"We are very happy with the results, and can't wait for people to hear it."