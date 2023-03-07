Wholly Oracle Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "The Wretched Unification"
Colorado/Florida-based deathcore outfit Wholly Oracle premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new EP "The Wretched Unification", which was released March 6, 2023.
Check out now "The Wretched Unification" streaming in its entirety via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Saint Karloff Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Null Existence Premiere New Single & Lyric Video
0 Comments on "Wholly Oracle Premiere Full-Album Stream Of New EP"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.