Spire of Lazarus Premiere New Single & Animated Music Video "Sandevistan"

Austria/USA-based technical death metal/deathcore trio Spire of Lazarus premiere a new single and animated music video by the name of “Sandevistan”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.





Spire of Lazarus are:

Jon Nellis - Vocals

Thomas Fèanis - Bass

Julius Kössler (also live session guitars for Monument Of Misanthropy) - Guitars Drums