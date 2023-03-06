Spire of Lazarus Premiere New Single & Animated Music Video "Sandevistan"
Austria/USA-based technical death metal/deathcore trio Spire of Lazarus premiere a new single and animated music video by the name of “Sandevistan”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Spire of Lazarus are:
Jon Nellis - Vocals
Thomas Fèanis - Bass
Julius Kössler (also live session guitars for Monument Of Misanthropy) - Guitars Drums
