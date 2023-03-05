Devine Defilement Premiere New Single & Music Video "Byzantine Blinding"
Reykjavík, Iceland -based deathcore/death metal band Devine Defilement premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Byzantine Blinding”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Tell the band:
"We’ve been working tirelessly for months writing and recording our next endeavor more details on that when the time comes.
Byzantine Blinding was one of those songs that just became its own thing real quick. The track is really heavy and groovy and from the start, it conjured feelings of anger and raw energy. Musically it draws inspiration from death metal, death-core, slam, and nu-metal. Generally, everything we grew up on, was all mixed together. The whole concept behind the lyrics is based on medieval military tactics that were inflicted upon POWs with demoralizing and horrific results to your enemy. An army of the blind."
