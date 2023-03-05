Malice Divine Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Usurping The Paragon" From New Album "Everlasting Ascendancy"

Toronto, Ontario, Canada-based blackened melodic death metal outfit Malice Divine premiere a new lyric video for “Usurping The Paragon”, taken from their new album "Everlasting Ascendancy", out in stores now.

Check out "Usurping The Paragon" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.