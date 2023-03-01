Enforced Premiere New Single & Music Video “Hanged By My Hand”

Richmond, VA-based thrash metal band Enforced premiere to their new single nad music video named “Hanged By My Hand“. The song is off their third studio full-length “War Remains”, due out in stores via Century Media on April 28th, 2023.

Comments frontman Knox Colby:

“The song is about living in a world governed by the ignorant, the incompetent and the ineffective; shrugging off or poorly trying to mask how inept they truly are (The Norfolk-Southern train derailment in Ohio is a perfect example).

The song seethes with no way forward, as the world around you burns in acid fire; you’d rather die with your dignity than having some bastard suit step over you like a piece of garbage, only remembering you as ‘collateral damage’ and not the human being you once were. They don’t care about you. Look out for yourself. Behind a poison smile, decline in denial.”