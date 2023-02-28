Fatuous Rump Premiere New Single & Music Video "No, Can You Lick Them For Me?" From Upcoming New Album "I Am At Your Disposal"
Taipei, Taiwan-based slamming brutal death metal quartet Fatuous Rump premiere a new single and music video by the name of “No, Can You Lick Them For Me?”, taken from their upcoming new album "I Am At Your Disposal", which will be out in stores later this year via Fat Tub of Lard & Brutal Mind.
Check out now "No, Can You Lick Them For Me?" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
Line-up:
Larry Wang - Vocals
Kane Chen - Drums
Hank Peng - Guitars
Daniel Chen - Bass
