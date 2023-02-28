Idle Ruin Premiere New Single & Music Video "Shackled for Adornment" From Brand New Debut Album "The Fell Tyrant"

Brisbane, Australian-based blackened thrash and death metal band Idle Ruin premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Shackled for Adornment”, taken from their debut album "The Fell Tyrant", out in stores now via Bitter Loss Records.

Check out now "Shackled for Adornment" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



