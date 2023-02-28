Deathgrave Premiere New Single & Music Video "Your Rulers Are Here" From Upcoming New Album "It’s Only Midnight"

Grindcore and death metal miscreants Deathgrave premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Your Rulers Are Here”, taken from their upcoming new album "It’s Only Midnight", which will be out in stores April 14th via Tankcrimes.

Check out now "Your Rulers Are Here" streaming via YouTube for you now below.



