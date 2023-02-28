Svalbard Premiere New Single & Music Video “Eternal Spirits”

UK-based metal outfit Svalbard premiere their new single and music video by the name of “Eternal Spirits“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Explains frontwoman/guitarist Serena Cherry:

“‘Eternal Spirits‘ is one of the most tragic songs we have ever written, yet it is also a celebration of the legacy and musical heritage. It is a song about late metal musicians who sadly passed away too soon and the loss we feel within the metal community without their presence.

This song is a heartfelt tribute to our metal heroes who are gone but will never be forgotten because their legacy lives on in the millions of hearts they have touched with their music. It’s crushing when your heroes die, but with this song, we want to commemorate our late heroes’ glorious music and the legions of bands they have inspired. That inspiration will never die.

On a more personal level, Joey Jordison was the person who inspired me to pick up an instrument. I started learning drums when I was 12 years old because of the energy and passion he exuded from his playing. When I listened to his drumming, every hit gave me a surge of motivation. His creative spark lit a fire within me that will never be extinguished. I’d like to dedicate ‘Eternal Spirits‘ to his memory.”