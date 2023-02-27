Kalmankantaja Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Second Death"

Finland's black metal outfit Kalmankantaja premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Second Death". The record will be released in a 6-panel digipak CD edition coming out in March via Misantropia Records.

Check out now "Second Death" in its entirety via YouTube below.



