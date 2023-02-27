Celestial Sanctuary Premiere New Single "Perpetual Annihilation" From Upcoming New Album "Soul Diminished (Redux)"
Cambridge, UK-based death metal outfit Celestial Sanctuary premiere a new single titled “Perpetual Annihilation”, taken from their upcoming new album "Soul Diminished (Redux)", which will be out in stores March 27th via Church Road Records. Soul Diminished (Redux) features Celestial Sanctuary's entire 2021 album Soul Diminished plus the new track "Perpetual Annihilation".
Check out now "Perpetual Annihilation" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
