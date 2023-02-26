Archetypes Collide Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Parasite" From Upcoming Self-Titled Debut Album

Archetypes Collide premiere a new song “Parasite” from their self-titled debut album. A March 31st release date currently stands for that outing via Fearless Records.

Check out now "Parasite" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Comments frontman Kyle Pastor:

“Sometimes I let the wrong people work their way into my life. They slowly steal my joy, drain my passions, and distort my dreams. This song is for anyone struggling to cut out the people that are bringing them down.”



Archetypes Collide will be touring with Trivium, Beartooth and Malevolence this spring, stopping at the below cities:

05/01 Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theater

05/03 Green Bay, WI – EPIC Event Center

05/04 Mankato, MN – Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center (no Beartooth)

05/05 Belvidere, IL – The Apollo Theater AC (no Beartooth)

05/06 Sioux City, IA – Hard Rock Casino (no Beartooth)

05/08 Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

05/09 Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Riverworks

05/10 Huntington, NY – The Paramount

05/12 Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

05/13 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

05/14 Portland, ME – State Theatre

05/16 Richmond, VA – The National

05/17 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

05/20 Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

05/21 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

05/23 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

05/24 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

05/26 Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

05/28 Corbin, KY – Corbin Arena

05/30 Omaha, NE – The Admiral

05/31 Clive, IA – Horizon Event Center

06/02 East Moline, IL – The Rust Belt

06/03 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

06/04 Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater

06/06 Austin, TX – Emo’s

06/07 Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

06/09 Tempe, AZ – Marquee

06/10 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

06/11 Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium

06/12 San Francisco, CA – Warfield

06/14 Spokane, WA – The Podium

06/15 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theater