Archetypes Collide Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Parasite" From Upcoming Self-Titled Debut Album
Band Photo: Trivium (?)
Archetypes Collide premiere a new song “Parasite” from their self-titled debut album. A March 31st release date currently stands for that outing via Fearless Records.
Check out now "Parasite" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Comments frontman Kyle Pastor:
“Sometimes I let the wrong people work their way into my life. They slowly steal my joy, drain my passions, and distort my dreams. This song is for anyone struggling to cut out the people that are bringing them down.”
Archetypes Collide will be touring with Trivium, Beartooth and Malevolence this spring, stopping at the below cities:
05/01 Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theater
05/03 Green Bay, WI – EPIC Event Center
05/04 Mankato, MN – Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center (no Beartooth)
05/05 Belvidere, IL – The Apollo Theater AC (no Beartooth)
05/06 Sioux City, IA – Hard Rock Casino (no Beartooth)
05/08 Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe
05/09 Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Riverworks
05/10 Huntington, NY – The Paramount
05/12 Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
05/13 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
05/14 Portland, ME – State Theatre
05/16 Richmond, VA – The National
05/17 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
05/20 Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues
05/21 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
05/23 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
05/24 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
05/26 Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
05/28 Corbin, KY – Corbin Arena
05/30 Omaha, NE – The Admiral
05/31 Clive, IA – Horizon Event Center
06/02 East Moline, IL – The Rust Belt
06/03 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
06/04 Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater
06/06 Austin, TX – Emo’s
06/07 Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum
06/09 Tempe, AZ – Marquee
06/10 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl
06/11 Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium
06/12 San Francisco, CA – Warfield
06/14 Spokane, WA – The Podium
06/15 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theater
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
70000 Tons Of Metal 2023: Day Three
- Next Article:
Hammerhedd Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Archetypes Collide Premiere New Song & Lyric Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.