70000 Tons Of Metal 2023: Day Three Featuring Amorphis, Kreator, Visions Of Atlantis And Melechesh

This year, thousands of metal fans boarded the Independence Of The Seas to enjoy the eleventh round of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise, which departed from Miami on January 30th and made its way to Bimini, Bahamas. On the third day, as is custom, the ship landed at its destination and the Caribbean warmly greeted headbangers from all over the world. This sun kissed part of the world is absolutely stunning, a treat for lovers of warm weather and beautiful scenery, though be prepared to spend should you find yourself heading to the district, as several beaches require a $20 entry fee. Even the free beach is limited, with visitors required to buy a wrist band to go further, should they so wish. After an hour or so of soaking up the rays and enjoying a drink on a sun lounger by the sea, it was back on board to have the customary nap before the musical shenanigans we'd all come for began.

Having overslept a little, it was a race to the Star Lounge for the first time this voyage to see Texan progressive/Gothic metal outfits Oceans Of Slumber. Having seen the band without any knowledge of their background five years ago in London (and being blown away,) there was no way I was missing out on seeing them again. The intimate setting only enhanced their soulful melodies and bittersweet heaviness and those who crammed into the lounge were treated to one of the more emotionally charged sets of the festival. Singer Cammie Gilbert's voice is as powerful as ever and clearly impressed newcomers and fans alike, as her performance was the talk of many visitors throughout the rest of the night. Oceans Of Slumber has come a long way in five years and in the next five, they'll become one of American metal's most popular names and sooner rather than later no doubt.

While conversing with others about the performance we just witnessed, it was up to the eleventh floor and the Pool Deck for the first time this evening to see one of Austria's most famous metal acts, Belphegor. Even if you're not a fan of the blackened death metal veterans, I'd strongly urge you to at least check them out live, as they certainly put on a show (or "ritual," as they call it.) Performing as a trio, frontman Helmuth Lehner and bassist Serpenth were joined by former Vader drummer James Stewart behind the kit, whose undeniable talent lends itself to Belphegor's sound wonderfully. There was a fair amount of more recent material in this set, featuring two from "Totenritual" and one from "Conjuring The Dead," while new album, "The Devils" was also represented with three servings, all of which came at the end of the performance. This was perhaps the strongest I've seen the band yet and with this showing, the band won over some naysayers as well as curious onlookers.

As mentioned before over the course of these reports, one of the great things about 70000 Tons Of Metal is that since every band is scheduled to play twice, so you have the opportunity to see an artist you may have missed the first time around. Unfortunately though, illnesses do happen and so it was that those of us who excitedly filed into the Royal Theater to see former Scorpions virtuoso Uli Jon Roth were greeted with the news that the guitarist had cancelled his set after becoming sick. While we all wished him the best, those in attendance shuffled out to find something else to do.

Eventually, I made my way to the Ice Rink out of curiosity to see what slam pioneers Internal Bleeding could offer. As it turns out, this was the best gamble I made all weekend as the quintet stormed the stage with all the energy of a stampeding hoard of coked up wildebeests, before quickly laying claim to the photography area and railing. Vocalist Steve Worley almost immediately joined the crowd for the majority of the set, belting out songs and joined soon after by founding guitarist Chris Pervelis, while the other guitar player Chris McCarthy proceeded to motivate the audience with a series of calls to action and unique motivational speeches including, "Your boss is an asshole. Your wife's a cunt. Your fucking kids are ungrateful pieces of shit." Internal Bleeding combine the brutality of death metal with the urgency of New York hardcore and it works brilliantly. Slam might not be for everyone, but I dare anybody to watch Internal Bleeding live, then look me in the eye and say they didn't have fun. Fantastic stuff.

Back at the Royal Theater, it was time for one of the biggest names on board, Finnish veterans Amorphis. To the delight of everyone, the sextet performed a very varied set, spanning classic sophomore "Tales From The Thousand Lakes" to last year's, "Halo" album. Indeed it was "Halo's," "Northwards" which opened the performance, followed by "On The Dark Waters," another cut from their latest opus. The crowd was instantly enraptured by the power and atmosphere of the music, while the band gelled perfectly to perform such beloved songs as "Black Winter Day" with all the passion fans expect. Speaking of passion, the place almost exploded with excitement as the group launched into their final song, "House Of Sleep," from 2006's, "Eclipse." Amorphis is a band with a rich history and are still putting out impressive work today, providing a wide variety of metal music which still comes together wonderfully to craft a legacy of appealing music which is sure to delight all who are lucky enough to see them in a live setting.

Unbeknownst to those in the Royal Theater watching Amorphis, an incident had occurred on the pool deck which resulted in one guest being rushed to hospital by speedboat, though the ship had to re-enter American waters to do so, meaning activity on the outside stage had to be suspended. What actually happened is debated and so I feel it would be inappropriate to report gossip or speculation. However, after a delay, Feuerschwanz finished their set and then it was the turn of their compatriots Kreator to perform under the stars.

After performing an old school set on the first day of the cruise, it was no surprise that this time the quartet focused on more recent material, including the title tracks from "Violent Revolution," "Enemy Of God," "Hordes Of Chaos" and "Phantom Antichrist," as well as one off single, "666 - World Divided." There was still some older material for the really longtime fans to enjoy though, such as "Betrayer" and of course, "Flag Of Hate."

Kreator suits the Pool Deck really well and arguably no other band gets the crowd moving and singing on board 70000 Tons quite like them, while their thrash anthems are perfect unifying hymns to bellow at the stars. Latest album "Hate Über Alles" was also represented via the title track and "Strongest Of The Strongest," while its excellent predecessor "Gods Of Violence" also received two visits in the forms of "Satan Is Real" and "Hail To The Hordes." Thrash metal has had its highs and lows since the eighties but it seems Kreator will always stand tall thanks to their intense live shows and stellar new albums.

It may have been past midnight and I was heading to bed, but by no means was I staying down just yet. Following a nap, it was straight to the elevator and back to the Ice Rink to enjoy a set from one of Britain's greatest death metal bands, Cancer. The name may not be very appealing but more than thirty years on from their debut, "To The Gory End," their music still is. Frontman John Walker is joined by new members Daniel Maganto and Gabriel Valcázar on bass and drums respectively as they tore into a set which blended four songs from the latest album "Shadow Gripped," including "Ballcutter" and "Garrotte" with fan favourites like "Into The Acid," "Death Shall Rise" and "Hung, Drawn And Quartered." The crowd were really into this set too, even those who weren't as familiar with the material as others. The new look Cancer sounds damn good and one hopes they can translate this to a new album soon.

Being on the open seas, there's always going to be comparisons to pirates, metal fans being the lawless and debauched bunch we definitely are (calm down kids, that was sarcasm.) What better way to get into that spirit though and by taking to the open air and being treated to swashbuckling tales courtesy of Visions Of Atlantis? The symphonic power metal veterans from Austria (with a French singer) released their latest album, "Pirates" last year and they're rightfully very proud of it, as evidenced by the fact that they played no less than six songs from the record during this set. In fact, "A Journey To Remember" and "Heroes Of The Dawn," both from the "Wanderers" release, were the only songs not from "Pirates" to be performed. Songs like "Clocks" and "Pirates Will Return" sound amazing against the gentle wind and the elaborate costumes worn by the band only accentuated the fun and excitement Visions Of Atlantis were able to craft with their new album. Good fun even if the music isn't to your taste.

Back inside it was time for the Royal Theater's curtain call, which would come courtesy of Melechesh. Having experienced some issues the night before, all seemed corrected this time in a set featuring most, if not all of the same songs from their first performance. "Ladders To Sumeria" once again opened proceedings and it's absolutely impossible not to headbang to Melechesh when they play. With infectious grooves (not you, Mike Muir,) and orchestrated lunacy, the group, once again featuring two members clad in keffiyahs, brought mayhem to those who were dedicated enough to stay awake and bare witness to them. The classic "Sphynx" was given a nod through the song, "Triangular Tattvic Fire," while latest album "Enki" was once again represented by "Multiple Truths," perhaps the catchiest songs they've ever written. No issues, no hard feelings, just balls out heavy music tonight as Melechesh proved why they're one of the most exciting live bands in the history of extreme metal.

With the time rapidly approaching 4am and an amazing set having been seen, it would have been a good time to call it a night but there was one more band I was eager to experience and after rushing to the Windjammer to get a little food, dinner was done and it was time for the show. Deathless Legacy had quite a bit of buzz around them and after seeing them for myself, it's not hard to see why. The Italian six piece continues the mad and macabre theatre that rock and metal fans associate with Alice Cooper and King Diamond and they take it up a notch too.

Performer Revyla Zirael may not play any instruments but she's a vital piece of the live experience, adorning a variety of costumes as vocalist Steva paired perfectly with her to create a show which was both eerie and borderline erotic. The music is good too. Damn good in fact and songs like "Rituals Of Black Magic" and set closer, "Your Blood Is Mine" sounded superb alongside a very big serving of their latest album, "Mater Lavarum," including "Moonless Night" and "Altar Of Bones." For those who miss the spectacle of heavy metal, you need to see Deathless Legacy as soon as you can. Armed with nightmare fuel, it was back to the cabin to awake to the final day.

