Bodysnatcher Premiere New Single & Music Video "Dead Rabbit"
Florida-based deathcore outfit Bodysnatcher premiere a new music video for their latest track “Dead Rabbit“. That single pays tribute to Adam Whited, brother and ex-bandmate of Bodysnatcher drummer Chris Whited. Adam passed away in April, 2022. The brothers had also played together in King Conquer.
Explains Chris:
“This song was written as a message to my brother Adam who died last April. Adam got me into hardcore and playing music when we were younger. He started and played in our old band King Conquer and was a massive part in the South Florida metal and hardcore scene.
Adam was diagnosed with a severe case of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) when he was only sixteen years old. He fought through it for years continuing to tour through the pain, loss of sight, numbness of limbs, and brain lesions until he physically couldn’t do it anymore.
Bodysnatcher had planned to have Adam write the lyrics for our next album. That album was going to be his point of view and struggles through life with MS that most people could never imagine. I wanted him to be able to still have an input in one more album I was part of… but on April 5th, 2022 he passed away.
While writing these lyrics, I knew I wanted to also include something he had written in the past. The words that read, ‘You don’t know real pain until you feel mine; Losing faith on a bathroom floor,’ are taken from the King Conquer song ‘Turmoil Before Enlightenment’ that he wrote all the lyrics for twelve years ago.
Chills ran down my spine remembering those words because when he passed away, he was found exactly like that. ‘Dead Rabbit’ was his nickname most people knew him by so we named this song after him.”
Bodysnatcher‘s 2023 touring plans lokk as follows:
w/ AngelMaker, Paleface & Distant:
03/01 West Palm Beach, FL – Respectables
03/02 Orlando, FL – The Abbey
03/03 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
03/04 Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819
03/05 Nashville, TN – The End
03/06 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
03/07 Kansas City, MO – The Rino
03/08 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street
03/09 Dallas, TX – Trees
03/10 San Antonio, TX – The Rock Box
03/11 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
03/13 Mesa, AZ – Nile Underground
03/14 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction
03/15 Fresno, CA – Strummer’s
03/16 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post
03/17 San Francisco, CA – Neck Of The Woods
03/18 Las Vegas, NV – American Legion Post 8
03/19 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
03/20 Denver, CO – HQ
03/21 Lincoln, NE – 1867 Bar
03/22 Chicago, IL – Subterranean
03/23 Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary
03/25 Cleveland, OH – The Winchester
03/26 Mechanicsburg, PA – Lovedraft’s
03/27 Brooklyn, NY – The Brooklyn Monarch
03/28 Hartford, CT – Webster Underground
03/29 Worcester, MA – The Palladium Upstairs
w/ Lorna Shore, Shadow Of Intent, Brand Of Sacrifice, & Boundaries:
03/30 Albany, NY – Empire Live
04/01 Greensboro, NC – Piedmont Hall
04/02 Jacksonville, NC – Hooligans Music Hall
04/03 Charleston, SC – Music Farm
04/05 St. Petersburg, FL – Janus Live
04/06 Destin, FL – Club LA
04/07 New Orleans, LA – House Of Blues
04/08 Little Rock, AR – The Hall
04/10 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection
04/11 Evansville, IN – Evansville Coliseum
04/12 Cedar Rapids, IA – Club 5 – Alliant Energy PowerHouse
04/14 Billings, MT – Pub Station
04/15 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
04/16 Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO
w/ Shadow Of Intent, Brand Of Sacrifice & Boundaries:
04/17 Portland, OR – Peter’s Room
04/19 Denver, CO – Marquis Theatre
04/20 Colorado Springs, CO – The Black Sheep
04/22 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room
04/23 Joliet, IL – The Forge (no Brand Of Sacrifice)
04/24 Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI
04/25 Cleveland, OH – The Foundry (no Brand Of Sacrifice)
04/26 Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls
Bodysnatcher:
05/25-26 Milwaukee, WI – Milwaukee Metalfest
