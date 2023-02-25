Bodysnatcher Premiere New Single & Music Video "Dead Rabbit"

Florida-based deathcore outfit Bodysnatcher premiere a new music video for their latest track “Dead Rabbit“. That single pays tribute to Adam Whited, brother and ex-bandmate of Bodysnatcher drummer Chris Whited. Adam passed away in April, 2022. The brothers had also played together in King Conquer.

Explains Chris:

“This song was written as a message to my brother Adam who died last April. Adam got me into hardcore and playing music when we were younger. He started and played in our old band King Conquer and was a massive part in the South Florida metal and hardcore scene.

Adam was diagnosed with a severe case of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) when he was only sixteen years old. He fought through it for years continuing to tour through the pain, loss of sight, numbness of limbs, and brain lesions until he physically couldn’t do it anymore.

Bodysnatcher had planned to have Adam write the lyrics for our next album. That album was going to be his point of view and struggles through life with MS that most people could never imagine. I wanted him to be able to still have an input in one more album I was part of… but on April 5th, 2022 he passed away.

While writing these lyrics, I knew I wanted to also include something he had written in the past. The words that read, ‘You don’t know real pain until you feel mine; Losing faith on a bathroom floor,’ are taken from the King Conquer song ‘Turmoil Before Enlightenment’ that he wrote all the lyrics for twelve years ago.

Chills ran down my spine remembering those words because when he passed away, he was found exactly like that. ‘Dead Rabbit’ was his nickname most people knew him by so we named this song after him.”

Bodysnatcher‘s 2023 touring plans lokk as follows:

w/ AngelMaker, Paleface & Distant:

03/01 West Palm Beach, FL – Respectables

03/02 Orlando, FL – The Abbey

03/03 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

03/04 Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819

03/05 Nashville, TN – The End

03/06 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

03/07 Kansas City, MO – The Rino

03/08 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street

03/09 Dallas, TX – Trees

03/10 San Antonio, TX – The Rock Box

03/11 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

03/13 Mesa, AZ – Nile Underground

03/14 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction

03/15 Fresno, CA – Strummer’s

03/16 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

03/17 San Francisco, CA – Neck Of The Woods

03/18 Las Vegas, NV – American Legion Post 8

03/19 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

03/20 Denver, CO – HQ

03/21 Lincoln, NE – 1867 Bar

03/22 Chicago, IL – Subterranean

03/23 Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary

03/25 Cleveland, OH – The Winchester

03/26 Mechanicsburg, PA – Lovedraft’s

03/27 Brooklyn, NY – The Brooklyn Monarch

03/28 Hartford, CT – Webster Underground

03/29 Worcester, MA – The Palladium Upstairs

w/ Lorna Shore, Shadow Of Intent, Brand Of Sacrifice, & Boundaries:

03/30 Albany, NY – Empire Live

04/01 Greensboro, NC – Piedmont Hall

04/02 Jacksonville, NC – Hooligans Music Hall

04/03 Charleston, SC – Music Farm

04/05 St. Petersburg, FL – Janus Live

04/06 Destin, FL – Club LA

04/07 New Orleans, LA – House Of Blues

04/08 Little Rock, AR – The Hall

04/10 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection

04/11 Evansville, IN – Evansville Coliseum

04/12 Cedar Rapids, IA – Club 5 – Alliant Energy PowerHouse

04/14 Billings, MT – Pub Station

04/15 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

04/16 Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO

w/ Shadow Of Intent, Brand Of Sacrifice & Boundaries:

04/17 Portland, OR – Peter’s Room

04/19 Denver, CO – Marquis Theatre

04/20 Colorado Springs, CO – The Black Sheep

04/22 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room

04/23 Joliet, IL – The Forge (no Brand Of Sacrifice)

04/24 Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI

04/25 Cleveland, OH – The Foundry (no Brand Of Sacrifice)

04/26 Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls

Bodysnatcher:

05/25-26 Milwaukee, WI – Milwaukee Metalfest