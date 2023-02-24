Stillbirth Premiere New Single & Music Video "Autonomous Eradication" From Upcoming New Album "Homo Deus"

Hagen, Germany slamming brutal death metal outfit Stillbirth premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Autonomous Eradication”, taken from their upcoming new album "Homo Deus", which will be out in stores April 7th, 2023 via Distortion Music Group.

Check out now "Autonomous Eradication" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Tell the band:

"The wait is over. Our first single "Autonomous Eradication" is out on every streaming platform. Do us a favor, head over to itunes, spotify, deezer or whatever you are using and stream the song as many times as possible. Help us to crush the algos!"