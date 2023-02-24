Torture Squad Premiere New Music Video "Possessed By Horror" From New Live Album "Tortura en La Iglesia En Vivo"
Brazilian thrash metal band Torture Squad premiere a new music video for “Possessed By Horror”, taken from their new live album "Tortura en La Iglesia En Vivo", out instores now.
Check out now "Possessed By Horror" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Comment the band:
“We recorded some testimonials from fans who were in line at our sold-out show, and this compilation generated an interactive clip of the song ‘Possessed by Horror’ and that makes it special. I really like the performance of this song live, in the studio recording (with the former vocalist) it sounds like thrash but live with my voice it comes with a style that is close to prog death metal.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Attila Premiere First New Single Since 2021
- Next Article:
Fixing God Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Torture Squad Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.