Torture Squad Premiere New Music Video "Possessed By Horror" From New Live Album "Tortura en La Iglesia En Vivo"

Brazilian thrash metal band Torture Squad premiere a new music video for “Possessed By Horror”, taken from their new live album "Tortura en La Iglesia En Vivo", out instores now.

Check out now "Possessed By Horror" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Comment the band:

“We recorded some testimonials from fans who were in line at our sold-out show, and this compilation generated an interactive clip of the song ‘Possessed by Horror’ and that makes it special. I really like the performance of this song live, in the studio recording (with the former vocalist) it sounds like thrash but live with my voice it comes with a style that is close to prog death metal.”