Jesus Piece Premiere New Single “Tunnel Vision”
Philadelphia, PA-based metalcore outfit Jesus Piece premiere another single named “Tunnel Vision” from their forthcoming sophomore studio full-length “...So Unknown“, which will mark the group’s first album through their latest label home of Century Media Records.
Comments vocalist Aaron Heard:
“This single is inspired the renewed drive for success that comes along with being a new parent.”
Jesus Piece are presntly out touring Show Me The Body, Scowl, Zulu and TRiPPJONES:
02/13 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
02/14 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
02/15 Miami, FL – Gramps
02/16 Gainesville, FL – The Wooly
02/17 Baton Rouge, LA – Chelsea’s Live
02/18 Dallas, TX – The Studio at The Factory
02/19 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
02/21 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
02/22 Austin, TX – The Mohawk
02/24 El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace
02/25 Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole
02/26 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick
02/28 Orange County, CA – The Observatory
03/01 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent (no Scowl/Zulu)
03/03 Santa Cruz, CA Santa Cruz – Vets Hall
03/04 Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre (no Zulu)
03/05 Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s
03/07 Seattle, WA – Neumos (no Zulu)
03/08 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre (no Zulu)
03/09 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall (no Zulu)
03/10 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory
03/11 Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell (no Zulu)
03/12 Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre (no Zulu)
03/14 Omaha, NE – Slowdown
03/15 Minneapolis, MN – Underground Music Venue
03/16 Chicago, IL – Metro
03/17 Detroit, MI – Tangent Gallery
03/18 Toronto, ON – The Opera House
03/19 Montreal, QC – Corona
03/21 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
03/22 Albany, NY – Fuze Box
03/23 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar
03/24 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
70000 Tons Of Metal 2023: Day Two
- Next Article:
Nonpoint Premiere New Single "Heartless"
0 Comments on "Jesus Piece Premiere New Single 'Tunnel Vision'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.