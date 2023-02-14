Nonpoint Premiere New Single “Heartless”

Band Photo: Nonpoint (?)

Alternative metal veterans Nonpoint premiere a new single by the name of “Heartless” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

Nonpoint will be out on their ‘The Emerald Cities Tour‘ next month, alongside Blacktop Mojo and Sumo Cyco stopping at the below cities:

03/02 Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27

03/03 Fredericksburg, VA – Hard Times Four Mile Park

03/04 Jacksonville, NC – Hooligans

03/05 Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819

03/07 Johnson City, TN – Capones

03/08 Spartanburg, SC – Ground Zero

03/10 Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor

03/11 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room

03/12 Jacksonville, FL – Underbelly

03/14 Chattanooga, TN – Barrelhouse Ballroom

03/15 Nashville, TN – Basement East

03/17 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade (Hell)

03/18 Biloxi, MS – Point Cadet Plaza

03/19 Little Rock, AR – Rev Room

03/21 Lawrence, KS – Bottleneck

03/22 Tulsa, OK – Vanguard

03/24 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

03/25 Dallas, TX – Trees