Nonpoint Premiere New Single “Heartless”
Alternative metal veterans Nonpoint premiere a new single by the name of “Heartless” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Nonpoint will be out on their ‘The Emerald Cities Tour‘ next month, alongside Blacktop Mojo and Sumo Cyco stopping at the below cities:
03/02 Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27
03/03 Fredericksburg, VA – Hard Times Four Mile Park
03/04 Jacksonville, NC – Hooligans
03/05 Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819
03/07 Johnson City, TN – Capones
03/08 Spartanburg, SC – Ground Zero
03/10 Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor
03/11 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room
03/12 Jacksonville, FL – Underbelly
03/14 Chattanooga, TN – Barrelhouse Ballroom
03/15 Nashville, TN – Basement East
03/17 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade (Hell)
03/18 Biloxi, MS – Point Cadet Plaza
03/19 Little Rock, AR – Rev Room
03/21 Lawrence, KS – Bottleneck
03/22 Tulsa, OK – Vanguard
03/24 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
03/25 Dallas, TX – Trees

