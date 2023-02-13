Report

70000 Tons Of Metal 2023: Day Two Featuring Rotting Christ, Hypocrisy And Dark Tranquillity

Band Photo: Dark Tranquillity (?)

Rise and shine sea dogs! The second day of 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023 dawned and with it came the knowledge that the Pool Deck, perhaps the most notable stage on board the ship, was open for business with plenty of favourites ready to let their sound ride the Caribbean wind. Opening the stage was German power metal veterans Freedom Call, perhaps the happiest metal band on Earth, though personally, I was less than chipper to wake up just after they'd finished their set, missing out on the fun in the sun. So after a quick shower, it was time to head up to the eleventh floor for my first taste of sea air and outdoor metal this year.

Despite missing out on Freedom Call, perhaps there was no better way to get into the spirit of things than by witnessing one of your bucket list bands, which in my case was Dutch death metal legends, God Dethroned. The quartet has been on a roll since their second return in 2014, releasing two excellent albums with a third reportedly in production and watching this lineup, it's safe to assume that God Dethroned has never been healthier. They looked as if they were enjoying themselves as much as the fans were and songs like "Poison Fog" and "No Man's Land" sounded absolutely amazing. Perhaps the biggest surprise was just how quick it was to take to the band's new single, "Asmodevs," which may have even been the highlight of the set. God Dethroned not only met expectations, they exceeded them.

After taking some time to get lunch and refuel, conveniently on the same floor as the Pool Deck, it was back to the same stage for more sun kissed heavy metal, though a completely different brand from the previous act, as it was time for American power metal veterans Vicious Rumors. One of those bands that I'd heard of but never really checked out, I was interested to see how they'd fare in the live setting. As it turned out, very well! Now with One Machine/former Metal Church singer Ronny Munroe fronting the group, the band ripped into a set which featured a plethora of older material such as "You Only Live Twice," "On The Edge" and "Ship Of Fools." Vicious Rumors clearly has a lot to work with and based on the quality of their performance today, it's worth newcomers diving into. A strong showing from a band with much to offer.

Below deck, it was time for another dose of death metal, this time courtesy of Atrocity, who less than a fortnight before their set released their latest album, "Okkult III." Perhaps as expected, the album was represented well with no less than four songs being performed, including the single, "Malicious Sukkubus," which included a guest appearance from Cradle Of Filth's Zoë Marie Federoff. Despite the name and some of the lyrics, there's a real positive vibe from Atrocity, who do their utmost to ensure that everyone is having a good time. Previous "Okkult" albums were also utilised for their setlist, including, "Shadowtaker" from their second part of the trilogy, before finishing their time with "Reich Of Phenomena" from the "Atlantis" record. Atrocity put on an impressive show, filled with energy, good crowd interaction and really good music.

One of the best things about 70000 Tons Of Metal is that you'll almost certainly discover new bands to enjoy, even if these "new" bands have been around for a while. There'll inevitably be points in the day when none of the bands you came to see are playing, so you can take that opportunity to relax, eat or better still, check out a band you're not familiar with. Such was the case when this reporter wandered over to the Ice Rink for the first time that day to check out another German band, Nothgard. As mentioned, Nothgard is totally new to me so unfortunately I can't tell you what songs were played, but what I can say is that I was impressed. Their music is epic in scope but doesn't skimp on the heaviness and brutality, crafting an exciting sound which made the mid-sized venue feel grand.

Back over at the Royal Theater, it was time for one of the festival's marquee names, Rotting Christ to perform their fest set on the cruise. Given that they had announced that their second set would include the first album, "Thy Mighty Contract" in full, it was no surprise that their first was comprised mostly of more recent material, not that that's a complaint as Rotting Christ have been on a roll ever since 2007's, "Theogonia." Songs such as "Dub-Sag-Ta-Ke" and "In Yumen-Xibalba" forge such an imaginative atmosphere that for a moment, you'll forget that you're on a ship in the Caribbean and picture a surrounding more suited to Dark Souls (or given the band playing, Mortal Shell might be more appropriate.)

Rotting Christ are one of those bands that can always be relied upon no matter what the setlist is. They're highly professional and play with absolute precision which causes every song to be as close to the studio recordings as can be, while also allowing the freedom to expand on the music without fear of becoming derailed. The band's strength lies in their live shows and this week they proved that they can do themselves justice wherever they play, particularly as the theater exploded during final number, "Grandis Spiritus Diavalos.

Something I've learned from my voyages on board 70000 Tons is that if you want to last until the early hours, a nap is essential. Your best bet is to find the inevitable part of the day where there's either nothing you're interested in or you know you can catch a band's second set. So it was decided to go for a lie down and then head back to the Ice Rink, where today Swedish outfit Eleine were performing. Having had a fun interview with vocalist Madeleine Liljestam and guitarist Rikard Ekberg, as well as greatly enjoying their latest effort, "Dancing In Hell," I was curious to see how they fared in a live setting.

As it turns out, they fare very well indeed. Their sound is hard to pin down to a single sub-genre, mixing symphonic, death and Gothic metal, Eleine has their own vibe, which translates perfectly to the stage. Like most sets during the day, the quintet played for around forty five minutes but were they allowed to, they could have easily gone on for twice that, as those who attended who enthralled by the likes of "Ava Of Death," "As I Breathe" and "Death Incarnate." There's wonderful chemistry between Madeleine and Rikard which spreads across the room and infects the audience, causing a great sense of fun no matter how dark the music gets. An essential watch for all fans of the symphonic, the Gothic and the fun.

Sweden's place as one of the top metal countries was demonstrated further back at the Royal Theater, as melodic death metal pioneers Dark Tranquillity took entered the room to deliver a set focusing on material from the 2000s on wards. As expected, there were several tastes of their latest album, "Moment," including, "Transient," "The Dark Unbroken" and "Identical To None." There were also a few surprises thrown into the mix, including Brutal Legend favourite, "Cathode Ray Sunshine" and "What Only You Know" from 2013's, "Construct."

It was 2007's, "Fiction" which garnered the most exposure as no less than five songs were brought out such as "Icipher" and "Inside The Particle Storm," as well as set closer, "Misery's Crown." Like Rotting Christ, Dark Tranquillity has a huge catalogue to draw from and can rely on any of it to create an excellent setlist, coupled with their undeniable stage presence. Dark Tranquillity are still hailed as one of the greatest bands in the history of Swedish death metal and when you witness them live, you certainly won't argue.

Time for another gamble. Not in the casino, but on another band I'm not too familiar with, this time coming from Trondheim's, Keep Of Kalessin. Having maybe heard one or two songs here and there, I honestly didn't know what to expect, but I was pleasantly surprised. The best way to describe their sound is the energy of power metal, mixed with the ferocity of black metal and the beefiness of death metal. This set was focused more on their previous works, with new album, "Katharsis" set to be represented in full with their second outing, but songs like "Crown Of The Kings" and "Dragon Iconography" delighted longtime fans and won over curious onlookers, including yours truly. Keep Of Kalessin are a powerful live force and one which I look forward to experiencing again.

Following a break, it was back to the Ice Rink for another band whose sound is as epic as it is vicious, Jerusalem's own, Melechesh. Melechesh are a band who seemingly cannot fail live. Their catalogue may be small compared to some of their contemporaries, but if ever there was evidence of quality over quantity, it's Melechesh. Opening with "Ladders To Sumeria" from "Emissaries," the band, joined for this trek by Nightfall drummer Fotis Benardo, proceeded to tear into their set like Jason Voorhees on a bad day. "Grand Gathas Of Baal Sin" followed and things were going well. Unfortunately, some technical issues forced a delay in the set, but after returning to the stage, the band completed their time by unleashing "Multiple Truths" with full force. Despite the hiccup, Melechesh's musical ability and charisma shone through to demonstrate the quality of their talent.

A break, a snack and a walk later, it was up to the Pool Deck to watch another group of veterans with whom I've only a passing familiarity, Hypocrisy. In all honesty, I know vocalist Peter Tägtgren more from his work with grindcore supergroup Lock Up but I was curious to see him with his best known project. Fortunately, Hypocrisy were superb. It speaks to their longevity that the band played twelve songs and each one from a different album, with not a single dud among the bunch.

New drummer Henrik Axelsson, formerly of The Crown, fits in perfectly with the rest of the group, displaying precision drumming and a pounding rhythm which kept things going smoothly throughout. This was a great set for everyone as it gave longtime fans a taste of almost every album, practically ensuring they'd be happy, but also, by delivering a career spanning set, newcomers caught a glimpse into why the band has lasted for so long and what makes them so special. Concluding with "Roswell 47," Hypocrisy didn't let anyone down underneath the stars of the Caribbean. Fantastic.

Yet another break to recharge and then down to the Ice Rink, where it was time for "thrash metal revival" leaders Warbringer. The so called "thrash metal revival" of the 2000s was met with a mixed response even at the time, as many bands associated with the term were accused of merely copying their heroes, but Warbringer were always head and shoulders above, putting their own stamp on the style. This was evident tonight as Warbringer still can't be directly compared to another band when it comes to live shows. Despite it being past two in the morning, Warbringer performed with tremendous energy, treating the audience to such songs as "Remain Violent" and "Living Weapon" as well as tracks from their latest album, "Weapons Of Tomorrow." For fans, for the curious and for skeptics, Warbringer puts on a show to thrill them all.

Sometimes instead of taking a break, you'll find a band on the mellower side of metal. So it was at the Royal Theater where Italian veterans Novembre were the last band on the stage that day. The moody lighting and late time only complimented the death-doom/Gothic metal stalwarts, who mostly reached to their last two albums, "URSA" and "The Blue" for their setlist, while also reaching into the 2000 release, "Classica" from which they pulled "Cold Blue Steel" to close the set. There were also a few surprises, such as a cover of the Paradise Lost song, "Rapture" and "Come Pierrot / Everasia." While not the liveliest band in the world, those who enjoy music wrapped in atmosphere would do well to check them out when they can.

Finally, with fifteen minutes to go until four in the morning, I dragged myself back outside on the eleventh floor, where Vikings had seized control of the Pool Deck and Månegarm got their set underway with the amazing, "Ulvhjärtat" from their latest album, "Ynglingaättens Öde." The usually warm night air turned cold as the Swedes rewarded those who stayed up to an excellent set of Norse anthems, including three from "Dödsfärd" in celebration of the band's twentieth anniversary. Månegarm let their music do the talking, which is no bad thing considering its brilliance and imaginative quality. The epic tales spun by the band are paired perfectly with the approaching dawn and create a wonderful environment for fans and curious headbangers alike. Månegarm were the perfect way to finish a long day of metal, before the third day when sailors would get to experience the entirely different surrounding of the Bahamanian sun.