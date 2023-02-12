Yskelgroth Premiere New Single "Primal Expulsion" From Upcoming New Album "Bleeding of the Hideous"
Yskelgroth premiere a new single titled “Primal Expulsion”, taken from their upcoming new album "Bleeding of the Hideous", which will be out in stores April 4th (CD and digital) via Xtreem Music.
Check out now "Primal Expulsion" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
DieHumane (Exodus, Etc.) Premiere New Single
- Next Article:
Vizzerdrixx Premiere New Single & Lyric Video
0 Comments on "Yskelgroth Premiere New Single 'Primal Expulsion'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.