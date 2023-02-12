Yskelgroth Premiere New Single "Primal Expulsion" From Upcoming New Album "Bleeding of the Hideous"

Yskelgroth premiere a new single titled “Primal Expulsion”, taken from their upcoming new album "Bleeding of the Hideous", which will be out in stores April 4th (CD and digital) via Xtreem Music.

Check out now "Primal Expulsion" streaming via YouTube for you now below.