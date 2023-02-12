Vizzerdrixx Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Sojourn" From Upcoming New Self-Titled EP

Maryland, USA and Tallinn, Estonia-based international deathcore band Vizzerdrixx premiere a new single and lyric video titled “Sojourn”, taken from their upcoming new self-titled EP, which will be out in stores this spring.

Check out now "Sojourn" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



